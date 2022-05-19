Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Drugs seized in Derry

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland

There’s been a drug seizure in Derry

Personnel attached to the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA, searched a property in the Derry area yesterday.

During the search, a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £6,000 was seized, along with a quantity of cash.

Release in full –

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA, searched a property in the Derry/Londonderry area on Wednesday, May 18.
During the search, a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £6,000 was seized, along with a quantity of cash.
Detective Chief Inspector, Avine Kelly said: “The possession and supply of drugs within communities should not, and indeed will not, be tolerated. 
“This search and seizure reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.
“We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.
Anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should  contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.  You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
To anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.
There is also a range of services available if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse. Information on these services is also available on this website. These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for their alcohol and/or drug problem.

 

