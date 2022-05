Brett McGintys 5th professional middleweight contest is on Saturday week 28th May at the Doncaster Racecourse.

The Donegal native who has a 4-0 record under the watchful eye of trainer Ricky Hattin has endured a frustrating wait for his next bout.

The 23-year-old had to withdraw from a December fight due to a shoulder injury.

Brett has been telling Oisin Kelly his is felling confident ahead of his next contest.