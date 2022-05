The IAU European 24-Hour Championships will take place in Italy in September and the Ireland team will be lead out by a Donegal man.

2021 Ultra Runner of the year and 24hr National Record holder Ed McGroarty of Lifford Strabane AC has been named as the captain to the Irish squad.

Ed has a personal best distance of 256.570Km.

The event takes place in Verona on Saturday 17th Sunday 18th September.