McJannet doubt for Dundalk, McEleney out

Old rivalries are renewed at the Brandywell this Friday night as Stephen O’Donnell brings his Dundalk side to Derry for what is usually one of the league’s eye-catching fixtures.

The ‘Lilywhites’ currently sit third in the table; just seven points behind their hosts and with a game in hand. It follows a run of form that has seen them lose just once in their last seven outings- that a narrow 1-0 reverse in Tallaght.

City manager Ruaidhri Higgins says the Louth side have moved into contention very quietly and insists that his side know this will be another very tough night.

“They’ve really come in under the radar, but it’s no surprise give the amount of serial trophy winners at the club” he said.

“They’ve done very well to stay quiet given their form over the last couple of months but we’re in no doubt we’ll have to be at our best if we want to win the game.”

“They’ve got a great manager and staff and they know how to win.”

The City boss acknowledged however that his side was also playing very well, even if recent results weren’t totally to his liking.

“We’ve been worth a lot more than two points in our last three outings, but these things happen” he said.

“The performances at home to St Pats and away to Shamrock Rovers were really good but we just needed to take a couple of those chances.”

“I know if we keep playing like that we’ll win a lot more games than we lose.”

On the team front, Higgins confirmed that Jack Malone would return to the squad after a hip flexor injury. Patrick McEleney is out of the squad while Cameron McJannett remains a major doubt for Friday night’s game.

The manager also suggested that the game was being played against a difficult backdrop for the Candystripes following the death this week of club stalwart Edgar McCormick.

Edgar was a lifelong City fan who was a former club Director and served on every committee at one time or another.

He was a close associate and friend of Ruaidhri who said they would look to dedicate Friday’s game to his memory.

The match kicks off at 7.45