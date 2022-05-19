Monaghan take Cockhill’s place in Cup Final

Monaghan United will take the place of Cockhill Celtic in the Ulster Senior League Cup Final.

At Tuesday night’s USL Executive Committee meeting it was deemed that Cockhill Celtic player Adam McCarron was cup-tied for the semi final win over Monaghan Utd as he had lined out for Finn Harps U21 in the group stage before his transfer back to Cockhill.

Last weekend’s final was called off just hours before kick off as the league started their investigation.

Cockhill have accepted the punishment which now brings their season to an end.