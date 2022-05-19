Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No non-compliances identified by HIQA at Nazareth House

No non-compliances have been identified in the latest HIQA inspection at Nazareth House in Fahan.

Some minor issues were identified, including staffing levels during weekends, staff being up to date with mandatory training and supervision of staff practices at mealtimes.

The inspector said the centre was very well managed, and residents received good care.

He also noted that the residents were involved in the centre’s organisation, and their input was used in developing quality improvement programs for the centre.

The full report can be accessed HERE

 

