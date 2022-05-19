Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pearse Doherty and Leo Varadkar clash in Dáil over cost of living

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and Leo Varadkar clashed in the Dail again today, over the cost of living crisis.

Deputy Doherty called on the Government to take further action to reduce the cost of fuels and childcare costs, while also demanding an increase to social welfare rates.

In response to Deputy Doherty’s opening statement in Leaders’ Questions this afternoon, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar asked him to acknowledge the Government’s measures already implemented to tackle the cost of living:

In response, Deputy Pearse Doherty said the reality for those who come to his constituency office is that they simply can’t make ends meet despite the Government’s measures…..

