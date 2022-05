The Taoiseach will meet party leaders in the North tomorrow.

Discussions will focus on the formation of the Stormont Executive and the functioning of the Assembly.

Developments relating to the Protocol and legacy issues will also be discussed at the meetings in Belfast.

Micheál Martin will also meet a range of business groups.

Separately, Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, will meet the British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, in Turin at a Council of Europe meeting tomorrow.