Watch: Donegal in good health ahead of Ulster Final – Declan Bonner

Donegal are continuing with their preparations ahead of Sunday week’s Ulster Final against Derry with manager Declan Bonner saying they will need a more consistent performance to lift a first Ulster title since 2019.

He says he is not surprised Derry are in the final and sees them as the form team.

Just like the lead in to the semi-final, Donegal are in good shape on the injury front with only Oisin Gallen not available.

Tom Comack caught up with the Donegal boss at Thursday’s Ulster Final media event:

