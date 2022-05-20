Derry man arrested in connection with dissident republican parade

A ninth arrest has been made by police in Derry investigating a republican parade in the city in April.

A 22 year old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act following a search of a house in the Creggan area earlier today.

The parade by dissident republicans took place on Easter Monday.

Police were attacked with petrol bombs and masonry at the City Cemetery following the parade.

Of eight arrests in connection with the investigation to date, seven people have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

One man arrested for public order offences was charged to appear before court on May 11th.