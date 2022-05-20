Donegal’s beaches retain 14 blue flags

Donegal has once again secured fourteen Blue Flags for beaches and marinas, the same as last year and the joint highest number in the country along with Kerry.

Flags were awarded to the beaches at Bundoran, Carrickfinn, Culdaff, Downings, Fintra, Killahoey, , Marble Hill, Murvagh, Naran, Portsalon, Rossnowlagh and Stroove, and to the marinas in Greencastle and Rathmullan.

There were also four Green Coast awards confirmed for Donegal, at Dooey Beach, Magheraroarty Beach, Drumnatinney and Ballyheirnan.