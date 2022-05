Finn Harps suffered their third successive league defeat losing 3-1 away to Drogheda United.

Conor Tourish opened the scoring for Harps on 47 minutes before Sean Roughan was sent off on 64 minutes.

Drogheda then got level through Evan Weir before an Adam Foley goal put them 2-1 up on 90 minutes.

Bastien Hery was then sent off for Ollie Horgan’s side as Darragh Nugent added the home sides third.

Dan Bannon reports for Highland Radio Sport…