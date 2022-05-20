Guthrie returns as White keeps place in Donegal final line up

Karen Guthrie has been named to start for Donegal in this Sunday’s Ulster Senior Ladies Championship Final against holders Armagh in Clones.

The inclusive of the Glenfin forward is the only change from the side which lined out in the semi-final win over Cavan.

Suzanne White who replaced Guthrie that day keeps her place in the 15 with corner back Niamh Boyle moving to the bench. Shelly Twohig and Tanya Kennedy move positions to the half and full back lines.

Armagh are chasing three in a row provincial crowns as Donegal look for a first title since 2019.

The winners of this tie will join either Dublin or Meath in Group 2 of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, which also contains Monaghan, while the provincial runners-up will go into Group D, along with Cork or Kerry, and Waterford.

Donegal (v Armagh):

R McCafferty;

N Carr, E McGinley, T Kennedy;

S Twohig, Nicole McLaughlin, A Boyle Carr;

K Herron, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.);

Y Bonner, N Hegarty, S White;

B McLaughlin, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin

The big game in Clones will be LIVE on Highland with Oisin Kelly & Maureen O’Donnell in association with Henry McGinley & Sons Ltd Milford. Throw In 3.45pm.