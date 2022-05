Irish Water have warned of a number of water supply disruptions in County Donegal today.

They say that repair works will cause disruptions to supply in Bunbeg and the surrounding areas today, with works scheduled to take place until 4pm this afternoon.

Repair works also taking place that will impact Inver, Coolshangan, Fanaghan and the surrounding areas, with an expected completion time of 4 o’clock for those today as well.