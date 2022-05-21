North West Horse and Pony Racing season underway

The North West Horse and Pony Racing season is underway, and this Sunday, May 22, there will be a meeting at Hillsbrough House, Ramelton.

Many jockeys have learned their trade at this level down through the years and it can be a great stepping stone to better things.

It’s also a chance for many to get into the sport for the first time and there is always plenty of good competition and racing at the various venues during the season.

Ten races are on the card for tomorrow.

On Saturday Sport, Collie O’Donnell spoke to Chris Ashmore about the events coming up, the venues, popularity, atmosphere and safety…