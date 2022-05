Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says a way forward can be found to solve the Killybegs fish weighing controversy, if all sides are willing to collaborate.

He was one of three Donegal deputies to attend the SFPA’s Oireachtas committee meeting earlier this week, where they claimed the EU has enforced harsher weighing inspections on pelagic fish following widespread industry exploitation of previous methods.

Deputy Pringle says the solution lies in the hands of the European Commission: