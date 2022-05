Donegal’s preparation for the 2022 Ulster Senior Football Championship final clash with Derry is well underway.

Declan Bonner’s men sealed their place in the decider thanks to a 2-16 to 16 point win over Cavan in Clones.

As for Derry, they claimed a 3-12 to 0-17 win over Monaghan.

Donegal defender Brendan McCole told Tom Comack he is looking forward to the game…