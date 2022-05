Donegal Ladies were beaten 3-17 to 2-19 by Armagh after extra time in the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

After normal time, the sides were level on 2-14 a piece with Geraldine McLaughlin and Niamh McLaughlin grabbing the goals for Maxi Curran’s side.

Oisin Kelly and Maureen O’Donnell have the full time report from Clones…