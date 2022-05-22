Liam Buckley departs Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers have announced that First Team Manager Liam Buckley has left the club by mutual consent.

It comes on the back of the Bit O Red’s 2-1 defeat away to Bohemians which left the club in sixth place in the Premier Division.

The defeat was number six of the season.

Just last season, Rovers achieved their highest league finish since 2013 with a third place finish, which also secured European football for this coming summer.

Club Chairman Tommy Higgins said:

‘’Liam came to the club in 2019 and directed us to securing two seasons of European football since, which is the aim for the club each season.

Liam carried himself with great dignity throughout, with his experience and knowledge of the league of Ireland being a great asset and his style of football being pleasing on the eye for our supporters.

We wish to send our unreserved thanks to Liam for his commitment during his time and we wish him all the best for the future’’

Assistant manager John Russell will take interim charge of the Bit O’ Red squad, starting with tomorrow’s home game with Derry City FC.