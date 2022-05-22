Police in Derry appeal for whereabouts of injured man

Police in Derry are appealing for information following a report of an injured man seen walking in the Victoria Road area of Derry on Friday afternoon.

They say that at approximately 4pm, a report was made by a passer-by who saw a man, with a visible head injury, walking in the area.

He was described as wearing work clothes and was carrying a shopping bag.

A short time later, a second report was received that a man, matching the same description with a bleeding head wound, had been seen in Trench Road at the junction with Curryfree Road.

Police say they would like to ensure the safety of this individual and are appealing to the man or to anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts to contact police on 101.