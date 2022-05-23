Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Concerning report on alcohol use to be launched at Donegal ATU

 

A report to be launched at the Donegal ATU’s Letterkenny Campus tomorrow finds that 58% of students and 53% of adults sometimes drink in a hazardous manner.

The report, titled ‘Building a Safer Donegal’, is based on research carried out by a team from Queens in Belfast, and is being published by Alcohol Forum Ireland.

395 students and 536 adults completed the online survey.

Paula Leonard of the Alcohol Forum says says one of the clear lessons coming from the initiative is that local solutions are needed…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ATU Logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerning report on alcohol use to be launched at Donegal ATU

23 May 2022
passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Derry and Strabane councillors set to call for Irish Passport office

23 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

23 May 2022
newtowncunningham
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Light at the end of the tunnel for Newtowncunningham” – anning

23 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

ATU Logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerning report on alcohol use to be launched at Donegal ATU

23 May 2022
passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Derry and Strabane councillors set to call for Irish Passport office

23 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

23 May 2022
newtowncunningham
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Light at the end of the tunnel for Newtowncunningham” – anning

23 May 2022
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

DCC stepping up action on illegal dumping

23 May 2022
cif logo
News

Women being urged to consider construction as demand for skilled labour grows

23 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube