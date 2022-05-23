Concerning report on alcohol use to be launched at Donegal ATU

A report to be launched at the Donegal ATU’s Letterkenny Campus tomorrow finds that 58% of students and 53% of adults sometimes drink in a hazardous manner.

The report, titled ‘Building a Safer Donegal’, is based on research carried out by a team from Queens in Belfast, and is being published by Alcohol Forum Ireland.

395 students and 536 adults completed the online survey.

Paula Leonard of the Alcohol Forum says says one of the clear lessons coming from the initiative is that local solutions are needed…………..