High-risk groups advised to get second booster as new Covid variants identified

Keeping up to date with booster vaccines is key to combating the latest Covid variant, according to a leading immunologist.

Two cases of the new BA.4 and BA.5 variants have been identified in Ireland this month, though there is no indication that it causes more severe infections than previous mutations.

Professor of Immunology at DCU Christine Loscher is encouraging those who are most at risk of serious illness from Covid to get their additional booster dose to stay protected, with new variants appearing….