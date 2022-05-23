Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

MAG urges coalition leaders to ensure new scheme benefits homeowners

Campaigner Michael Doherty has urged the government to get the final details of the Mica redress scheme right ahead of a party leaders meeting tonight.

Details of the redress scheme are expected to be at heart of the discussions tonight ahead of the presentation of the full Mica bill and memo to Cabinet next Tuesday, May 31.

In his weekly online update at the weekend, Mica Action Group PRO Michael Doherty repeated calls for a scheme designed to meet the needs of homeowners rather than save money for the government…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

richard neal 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK-US relationship under threat if NI Protocol revoked – US Congressman

23 May 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

Three men arrested in Omagh area on suspicion of aggravated burglary, other offences

23 May 2022
FTTOHLGWIAAl_e0
Entertainment

Gino D’Acampo sparks online debate over kissing your children on the lips

23 May 2022
Vacant 1
News, Top Stories

Vacant Property Tax to be recommended by Oireachtas Committee

23 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

richard neal 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK-US relationship under threat if NI Protocol revoked – US Congressman

23 May 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

Three men arrested in Omagh area on suspicion of aggravated burglary, other offences

23 May 2022
FTTOHLGWIAAl_e0
Entertainment

Gino D’Acampo sparks online debate over kissing your children on the lips

23 May 2022
Vacant 1
News, Top Stories

Vacant Property Tax to be recommended by Oireachtas Committee

23 May 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Claims of Oireachtas members sleeping in cars not “widespread” – Taoiseach

23 May 2022
covid
Audio, News, Top Stories

High-risk groups advised to get second booster as new Covid variants identified

23 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube