An influential group of US politicians including Richard Neal will visit Dublin today to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Ways and Means Committee which he chairs have concerns over the British government’s stance on the issue.

They will then travel on to Belfast as part of a four day visit to the island.

Mr Neal says nothing should be done to jeapordise the Good Friday Agreement.

That’s been echoed by the Aontú Leader Deputy Peadar Tóibín, who’s welcoming the visit………