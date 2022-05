Gardai are appealing for information after two front doors of a home in Downings were smashed.

The criminal damage incident happened at Crocknamurleog, Downings between Friday last from 10pm and Saturday at 9.30am.

No entry was gained to the house and nothing was stolen.

Gardai are appealing to residents in the area to contact Milford Gardai on 074-9153060 if they observed any sort of suspicious activity in the area.