Letterkenny Gardaí are appealing for information after a window was smashed at St. Conal’s Hospital Day centre.

The incident occurred between 4pm on Saturday May 14 and 8.30am on Monday May 16.

Garda Niall Maguire appealed to anybody who may have observed any sort of suspicious activity in or around the hospital during that time period to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.