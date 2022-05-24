Cruinniú na nÓg Get Crafty Family Challenge 2022

Calling all competitive families! Cruinniú na nÓg are delighted to once again be sending Cruinniú Activity Packs to doorsteps throughout the county. There are three different activities to choose from to get creative in your own home. Online booking for these opens on Tuesday 24th May at 9am and when they’re gone… they’re gone.

When you sign up, the Get Crafty Family Challenge will be posted to your doorstep including all materials and information on how to play. This event is suitable for all the family, though children aged 3 years or younger require adult supervision.

Order your FREE pack here