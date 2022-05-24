Defeat at Sligo is gutting for Derry’s Eoin Toal

Derry City suffered their third successive defeat on Monday night, losing out 2-1 to Sligo Rovers in the Showgrounds.

Derry havn’t won in their last five outings with Manager Ruaidhri Hoggins describing the defeat at Sligo as their worst performance of the season so far.

Garry Buckley opened the scoring for the Bit O’ Red on 20 minutes before Jamie McGonigle leveled up the tie on the stroke of half time.

The game looked to be ending in a draw before Seamas Keogh netted the winner on 94 minutes to give the home side all three points.

Derry’s Eoin Toal told Kevin McLaughlin the defeat was gutting: