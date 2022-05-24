Doherty calls for Government to help end medical strike

The Taoiseach has suggested the Labour Court could get involved in the dispute causing medical scientists to strike.

Up to 30,000 hospital procedures are expected to be cancelled today and tomorrow as a result of the industrial action, including several elective procedures at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The scientists are demanding better pay and conditions, better career progression opportunities and more training supports and say many rounds of talks have failed.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty says the dispute can’t be allowed to drag on, and that workers’ demands should be acted on: