Errigal mountain temporarily closed to climbers

 

The public have been urged not to climb Mount Errigal over the coming days as major work is being carried out to improve access to the mountain.

Work began today (Tuesday) on the ‘sustainable access and habitat restoration project’ at Errigal Mountain and the works are scheduled to continue until Saturday, May 28.

The public has been urged not to climb the mountain while the works are ongoing as the main mountain access will be closed.

Traffic management will be in place on the R251 regional road on the approaches to the car park for the duration of the works.

Top Stories

Pearse Rent
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty calls for Government to help end medical strike

24 May 2022
stconals2
News, Top Stories

Appeal for information after window smashed at St Conal’s day centre

24 May 2022
cruinni-2022-flyer_orig
News

Cruinniú na nÓg Get Crafty Family Challenge 2022

24 May 2022
mount-errigal-2
News, Top Stories

Errigal mountain temporarily closed to climbers

24 May 2022
