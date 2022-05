Gardai are appealing to mechanics who may have been asked to repair a black BMW involved in a crash in the Kilross, Convoy area on Sunday to come forward.

At approximately 6.50am, a minibus was travelling from the Convoy direction towards Stranorlar when it was struck by the black BMW that had been travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the BMW failed to remain at the scene.

Garda Niall Maguire is urging anyone with information to come forward: