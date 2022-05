Gardai are appealing for information after a number of items were stolen from a garage in Convoy.

Between 8pm on Saturday last and 8am the following morning, the lock on the roller door of a garage in the Green area was damaged and entry gained.

A Draper Impact gun and a De Walt spray gun were stolen.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time is urged to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.