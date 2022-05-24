Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested as part of investigations into Caoimhin Cassidy death

A 31 year old man has been arrested as part of investigations into the circumstances surrounding the 2019 death of Caoimhin Cassidy in Derry.

The 31-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of manslaughter, and is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave’s Serious Crime Suite.

Shortly after 4am on Sunday 1st June, 2019, emergency services responded to the report of a Red Mazda on fire on Fairview Road in the Galliagh area.

The body of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy was discovered inside the vehicle.

A post mortem examination determined Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters is the senior investigating officer leading enquiries into Caoimhin’s death.

Making a fresh appeal for information, he says Police believe Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the car and that other people were with him.

Inspector Winters is appealing to anyone with information to do the right thing and contact Police.

