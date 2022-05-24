Medical scientists suspend further industrial action

Medical Scientists have suspended further industrial action in their dispute over pay and conditions.

They’ve accepted an invitation to attend the Labour Court for exploratory talks.

Both the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association and HSE/Department of Health have accepted the invitation.

The MLSA has now called on it’s 2,100 members to resume work as normal tomorrow.

Thousands of hospitals procedures have been cancelled as a result today’s strike and action last week.

Earlier today, senior medical scientist at Letterkenny University Hospital, Kathleen King said no medical scientist wanted to be on strike today.