A senior medical scientist at Letterkenny University Hospital says no medical scientist wants to be on the picket line today.

Up to 30,000 hospital procedures will be cancelled due to 2,100 medical scientists striking over the next two days.

They’re refusing to carry out routine lab services from 8am to 8pm today and tomorrow.

Kathleen King, is a senior Medical Scientist at Letterkenny University Hospital and a spokesperson for MLSA Union.

Speaking on the picket line this morning she says a number of issues have led to the dispute: