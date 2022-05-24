Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Over 100 million euro announced for new Letterkenny and Ballyshannon Community Nursing Units

A total of 100 million euros in funding has been announced for the construction of two new Community Nursing Units in Donegal, as well as for improvements works to older persons services buildings in order to make them HIQA compliant.

Amongst the funding, over 46 million has been allocated for the construction of a new 110 bed Community Nursing Unit in Letterkenny, with almost 32 million euro dedicated to the construction of an 80 bed Community Nursing Unit in Ballyshannon.

 

Full list of funding applications granted for County Donegal:

·       An allocation of €46.33 million for a 110 bed Community Nursing Unit in Letterkenny

·       €3.5 million for Falcarragh Community Nursing Unit to make it HIQA compliant

·       €4.2 million to make Carndonagh Community Hospital HIQA compliant

·       €4.33 million for Buncrana Community Nursing Unit to reach HIQA compliance

·       €2.4 for Ramelton Community Nursing Unit to reach HIQA compliance

·       €3.67 million for HIQA compliance works at Dungloe Community Hospital

·       €4.05 million for St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar to reach HIQA compliance

·       And €31.65 million for the construction of an 80 bedded Community Nursing Unit in Ballyshannon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Rent
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty calls for Government to help end medical strike

24 May 2022
stconals2
News, Top Stories

Appeal for information after window smashed at St Conal’s day centre

24 May 2022
cruinni-2022-flyer_orig
News

Cruinniú na nÓg Get Crafty Family Challenge 2022

24 May 2022
mount-errigal-2
News, Top Stories

Errigal mountain temporarily closed to climbers

24 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Rent
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty calls for Government to help end medical strike

24 May 2022
stconals2
News, Top Stories

Appeal for information after window smashed at St Conal’s day centre

24 May 2022
cruinni-2022-flyer_orig
News

Cruinniú na nÓg Get Crafty Family Challenge 2022

24 May 2022
mount-errigal-2
News, Top Stories

Errigal mountain temporarily closed to climbers

24 May 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

Over 100 million euro announced for new Letterkenny and Ballyshannon Community Nursing Units

24 May 2022
garda car
News, Top Stories

Appeal after front doors damaged at Downings home

24 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube