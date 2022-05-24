Over 100 million euro announced for new Letterkenny and Ballyshannon Community Nursing Units

A total of 100 million euros in funding has been announced for the construction of two new Community Nursing Units in Donegal, as well as for improvements works to older persons services buildings in order to make them HIQA compliant.

Amongst the funding, over 46 million has been allocated for the construction of a new 110 bed Community Nursing Unit in Letterkenny, with almost 32 million euro dedicated to the construction of an 80 bed Community Nursing Unit in Ballyshannon.

Full list of funding applications granted for County Donegal:

· An allocation of €46.33 million for a 110 bed Community Nursing Unit in Letterkenny

· €3.5 million for Falcarragh Community Nursing Unit to make it HIQA compliant

· €4.2 million to make Carndonagh Community Hospital HIQA compliant

· €4.33 million for Buncrana Community Nursing Unit to reach HIQA compliance

· €2.4 for Ramelton Community Nursing Unit to reach HIQA compliance

· €3.67 million for HIQA compliance works at Dungloe Community Hospital

· €4.05 million for St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar to reach HIQA compliance

· And €31.65 million for the construction of an 80 bedded Community Nursing Unit in Ballyshannon.