Processing time for child’s passport too long – Chambers

A Fianna Fail Senator says the processing time for a child’s passport is too long for many families.

Lisa Chambers is one of a large number of mothers around the country who have had to wait over 3 months for the vital document for their child.

New figures released today show almost 200,000 people are waiting for their passports ahead of a busy summer season.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says there is no backlog in processing forms and has blamed applications being filled out incorrectly.

Senator Chambers says while the turnaround times for adults are generally quicker, families are being left stranded:

