Two remain in hospital following Derrybeg crash

Two people remain in hospital following a crash in West Donegal last week.

A silver Ford Fiesta and a black VW Golf collided in the Glassagh area of Derrybeg shortly after 10pm last Tuesday.

The occupants of both cars, four males and three females were taken to Letterkenny University hospital for medical assessment and treatment for injuries sustained none of which are believed to be life threatening.

Garda Niall Maguire is appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information to contact Gardai in Milford: