Workshop on IT Innovations for Sustainability at Údarás na Gaeltachta for students

Gweedore, Donegal – 24 May – Brian Kelly, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Letterkenny and Tim Kelley, Threat Management Centre Lead at the TCS Letterkenny Global Delivery Centre along with 90 school students from three Irish Language speaking secondary schools from Donegal took part in the Údarás na Gaeltachta Workshop on IT Innovations for Sustainability.

Students from Pobalscoil na Rosann (Rosses Community School), Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola (PCC Falcarragh) and Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair (Gweedore Community School) were among the attendees as they took part in the workshop which explored ideas around the future of technology, innovation and building sustainable communities.

Údarás na Gaeltachta is a regional state agency which is responsible for the economic, social, and cultural development of Irish-speaking regions of Ireland. The workshop was part of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Review “Innovators U35 Europe Festival of Innovation” – EmtechEurope. Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews, and live events explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social and political impacts.

Brian Kelly, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at TCS Letterkenny, delivered his introduction of TCS to the students through Irish and was delighted to be part of such a prestigious event. He outlined TCS’ commitment to education highlighting the TCS STEM GoIT Program for schools and the TCS STEM Monthly GoIT Challenge. Brian outlined that, coincidentally, the current GoIT monthly challenge is to:

Create Digital Solutions to Promote Healthy Eating to Our Communities regarding Sustainability. This became one of the workshop’s central discussion topics, drawing great plaudits from the judges of the ‘Innovators U35 Europe Festival of Innovation’.

Also speaking at the event Tim Kelley, Threat Management Centre Lead at TCS, talked of his appreciation, post-pandemic, of being able to engage and work directly with some of the “finest young minds”.

He went on to say: “I know both organisations, Údarás Na Gaeltachta and TCS, are working tirelessly to bring every opportunity to the Donegal region, helping to show what is so special about the people of the Northwest of Ireland and this region in particular. Together, as Údarás have shown by hosting the MIT Young Innovators program, and by including the secondary schools, we can help encourage and develop the innovation mindset in our youth.”

Last week, transition year students from Mulroy College in Milford, attended the TCS Letterkenny Global Delivery Centre, for a Career Pathways Session. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Maths) Skills Workshop was run in association with Junior Achievement Ireland and Science Foundation Ireland. TCS hosted a visit by Minister Leo Varadkar earlier this month where he was briefed on growth plans for the TCS Letterkenny GDC to become a major strategic hub in providing digital transformation services to clients in Ireland and across the world.