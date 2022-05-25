Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

‘Enough of your spoofing’ – Deputy Doherty tells Housing Minister

‘Enough of your spoofing’.

That’s what Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty told the Housing Minister in the Dail this afternoon as he again called for the introduction of a proposal which could see developers paid up to €144,000 for each apartment they build outside of Dublin to be scrapped.

Deputy Doherty called for Minister Darragh O’Brien to come to his senses and instead invest the funding in tackling homelessness:

 

In response, Minister Darragh O’Brien claimed Deputy Doherty was distorting the truth.

It led to bickering between the pair:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

an dream dearg 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Irish language legislation in North to be introduced by UK Govt today

25 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Caomhin Cassidy death released

25 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 May 2022
ciaranbrogan
News, Top Stories

No further progress on quarry legislation

25 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

an dream dearg 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Irish language legislation in North to be introduced by UK Govt today

25 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Caomhin Cassidy death released

25 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 May 2022
ciaranbrogan
News, Top Stories

No further progress on quarry legislation

25 May 2022
high speed broadband
News

People in Donegal have to travel almost 9km to remote work hub

25 May 2022
Fish
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for fish quota solution reiterated

25 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube