‘Enough of your spoofing’ – Deputy Doherty tells Housing Minister

‘Enough of your spoofing’.

That’s what Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty told the Housing Minister in the Dail this afternoon as he again called for the introduction of a proposal which could see developers paid up to €144,000 for each apartment they build outside of Dublin to be scrapped.

Deputy Doherty called for Minister Darragh O’Brien to come to his senses and instead invest the funding in tackling homelessness:

In response, Minister Darragh O’Brien claimed Deputy Doherty was distorting the truth.

It led to bickering between the pair: