Medical laboratory scientists back to work today

The union representative from the Letterkenny University Hospital branch of the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association has welcomed the news that medical scientists will be suspending planned industrial action today.

The MLSA accepted a Labour Court invitation yesterday evening, to have the matter discussed directly with the Department of Health and the HSE, ending planned strike action by 2,100 medical scientists nationwide.

Letterkenny University Hospital union rep Des Sweeney says it’s a relief to be able to back to work this morning: