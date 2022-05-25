Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Medical laboratory scientists back to work today

The union representative from the Letterkenny University Hospital branch of the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association has welcomed the news that medical scientists will be suspending planned industrial action today.

The MLSA accepted a Labour Court invitation yesterday evening, to have the matter discussed directly with the Department of Health and the HSE, ending planned strike action by 2,100 medical scientists nationwide.

Letterkenny University Hospital union rep Des Sweeney says it’s a relief to be able to back to work this morning:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

At least 19 children and two teachers dead after Texas shooting

25 May 2022
Gardai Patrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai could get access to facial recognition technology

25 May 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Medical laboratory scientists back to work today

25 May 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Tuesday, May 24th

24 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

At least 19 children and two teachers dead after Texas shooting

25 May 2022
Gardai Patrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai could get access to facial recognition technology

25 May 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Medical laboratory scientists back to work today

25 May 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Tuesday, May 24th

24 May 2022
IMG_20220524_091249
News, Top Stories

Medical scientists suspend further industrial action

24 May 2022
richard neal
News, Top Stories

Congressman believes issues with NI protocol appear to be ‘manufactured’

24 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube