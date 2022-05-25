No further progress on quarry legislation

No progress has yet been made on new legislation and processes for Donegal quarries.

At today’s meeting of the Planning Policy Strategic Policy Committee, it was confirmed that the issue has not moved forward and the Council is waiting on the department to make progress.

Letterkenny Cllr Ciaran Brogan suggested the Council write to the Department immediately in an attempt to speed up the quarry legislation and processes.

He said it would be a hugely disappointing if products have to be brought from other counties to be used in upcoming Donegal construction projects…..