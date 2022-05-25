Ombudsman received 111 complaints from Donegal about public services

The number of complaints made about local authorities almost doubled last year.

The Ombudsman received nearly 1,300 – up 45 percent on 2020.

Overall, more than 4,000 complaints were made about public services in 2021 – the highest number on record. 111 complaints were made in Donegal.

There were over 1,000 complaints about government departments, down 12 percent, while the health sector saw an increase of 25 percent to almost 800.

Ombudsman Ger Deering says a number of reasons could be behind the spike in complaints last year:

You can read the full report here