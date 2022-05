Tyrone’s Ruairí Canavan has landed the EirGrid U20 Player of the Year award.

Canavan, who was earlier this year crowned the Ulster Player of the Year at this level, inspired the Red Hands to lift the All-Ireland title earlier this month.

In total the Errigal Ciarán club man struck 1-34 across five games in their provincial success as they defeated Down, Donegal and Cavan.