Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

170,000 homes at risk of radioactive gas

170,000 homes across the country are at risk from a cancer-causing radioactive gas, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The watchdog has today published a new map of areas impacted by radon – the first update in two decades.

Most areas of Donegal have less than 5% of radon levels however, there are a small number of areas more inland where radon levels are predicted to be over 10%.

The gas is naturally occurring, particularly in rock in western counties, and is linked to 350 new lung cancer cases in Ireland each year.

Senior scientist with the EPA, David Fenton, says it’s a significant public health risk and people need to act:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

3 in 5 in NI believe United Ireland is more likely after Brexit

26 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested over firearms incident in Strabane

26 May 2022
Donna-Marie source images (2)
Entertainment, News

Burtonport Bride & Groom recieve surprise salute.

26 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

26 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

3 in 5 in NI believe United Ireland is more likely after Brexit

26 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested over firearms incident in Strabane

26 May 2022
Donna-Marie source images (2)
Entertainment, News

Burtonport Bride & Groom recieve surprise salute.

26 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

26 May 2022
Donna-Marie source images (1)
Entertainment, News

Donegal café receive well wishes from Emerdale farm

26 May 2022
lotto
News, Top Stories

Ireland has a new millionaire

26 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube