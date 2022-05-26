170,000 homes at risk of radioactive gas

170,000 homes across the country are at risk from a cancer-causing radioactive gas, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The watchdog has today published a new map of areas impacted by radon – the first update in two decades.

Most areas of Donegal have less than 5% of radon levels however, there are a small number of areas more inland where radon levels are predicted to be over 10%.

The gas is naturally occurring, particularly in rock in western counties, and is linked to 350 new lung cancer cases in Ireland each year.

Senior scientist with the EPA, David Fenton, says it’s a significant public health risk and people need to act: