More than 3 in every 5 people in the North believe a United Ireland is more likely after Brexit.

A new study by Queen’s and Ulster Universities found 26 percent of people identify as nationalist, up 7 percent in 2020.

There’s also been a sharp rise in unionists saying Brexit has made them less in favour of a united Ireland, from 11 per cent in 2019 to 32 per cent in 2021.