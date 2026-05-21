25 Donegal climate action projects secure funding

€772,250 has been allocated to Donegal County Council under Phase 2 of the Community Climate Action Programme announced today by Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The funding will support 25 community-led climate action projects across Donegal, which are designed to deliver practical investments in renewable energy, biodiversity, sustainability, waste reduction, and energy efficiency in towns and villages throughout the county.

Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says the bottom up approach is a vital element of climate policy……………..

The following Donegal groups have secured funding under the programme:

• Ceolan Community Group — €15,000

• Gweedore Celtic FC — €16,000

• Inishowen Rugby Club — €17,000

• Barrack Hill Town Park — €4,000

• Wild Inishowen — €5,000

• Coiste Forbartha Dhobhair Teo — €4,500

• Dunfanaghy Family Resource Centre — €5,000

• Carndonagh Traders Association — €7,000

• Forbairt na Rosann — €10,000

• Rathmullan The Way Forward — €10,000

• Finn Valley Family Resource Centre CLG — €16,000

• Naomh Padraig Leifear CLG — €29,000

• Forbairt Fhánada CTR — €33,000

• Donegal Family Resource Centre CLG — €34,500

• Glenswilly GAA Club — €36,000

• Ray Community Group — €23,000

• Rockfield Community Co-Op — €24,000

• Na Cealla Beaga GAA — €50,000

• Grúpa Chósta Fhánada — €35,000

• Spraoi agus Spórt — €75,000

• Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise CLG — €85,000

• Dungloe Amateur Boxing Club — €85,000

• Cill Ulta — €80,000

• Naomh Conaill GAA Club — €73,250

• Creative Park — €32,500