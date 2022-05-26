Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bonagee keep treble hopes alive – Tony McNamee reaction

Bonagee United lifted the Knockalla Caravans Cup in Buncrana on Thursday evening  beating Aileach 3-1 to keep the treble cup dream alive.

The goals were scored by Jordan Armstrong, Tony McNamee and Deano Larkin.

The success follows their North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup win over Maiden City last weekend.

To do the cup treble they need to beat Monaghan United in the Ulster Senior League Cup decider next week.

Man of the Match Tony McNamee was happy to add another trophy  for the season, he spoke with Gerard McLaughlin after the win:

