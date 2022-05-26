Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bonagee Utd win Knockalla Cup

Bonagee United stayed on course for a cup treble by taking the Knockalla Caravan’s Cup on Thursday evening.

The Letterkenny side beat Aileach FC 3-1 at Maginn Park to take their second cup in a week.

Gerard McLaughlin reports from Buncrana:

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday May 26th

26 May 2022
dr moya 2
News

Moya Brennan receives honourary doctorate at DCU

26 May 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

DUP and SF offer different perspectives on US diplomatic visit

26 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man in 70s assaulted in Derry

26 May 2022
Advertisement

