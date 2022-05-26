Bonagee Utd win Knockalla Cup

Bonagee United stayed on course for a cup treble by taking the Knockalla Caravan’s Cup on Thursday evening.
The Letterkenny side beat Aileach FC 3-1 at Maginn Park to take their second cup in a week.
Gerard McLaughlin reports from Buncrana:
