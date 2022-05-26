Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Buzz and edge around Derry training – Alan Reynolds

Alan Reynolds. Photo Derry City FC

It’s a North West derby next up for Derry City as Finn Harps arrive at the Brandywell with both sides looking for a win to take into the upcoming mid-season break.

The Candystripes have lost their last three outings prior to this one while the Donegal side have been beaten in six of their last seven and are currently 9 points adrift of Drogheda in eight place.

City Assistant manager Alan Reynolds said the home side can’t wait to get going although he’s expecting a stiff test from Ollie Horgan’s men.

“We’re really looking forward to it; you could sense a real buzz and an edge about training this morning.”

“Like ourselves they’ve had a few tricky results recently and they’ll be keen to put that right. At the end of the days it’s a derby and you’d imagine the shackles will be off.”

“The game at Finn Park was very tight and I expect they’ll be well organised coming here but we want to get back on the winning trail so it’s up to us to try to find a way.”

“It’ll be another big, noisy crowd and I have no doubt our supporters will get right behind the team. These are the games where they can make a real difference.”

On the team front there’s still no fresh news on City’s trio of long-term absentees while Cameron Dummigan, who hobbled off against Sligo on Monday is rated as only 50/50 to play against Harps.

The match kicks off at 7.45 and it’s LIVE on Highland Radio with Diarmaid Doherty and Gavin Cullen

